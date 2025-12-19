Global Affairs

Hip-hop selections included Gunna’s Just Say Dat, while Chappell Roan’s The Giver and Everything is Recorded featuring Sampha and Florence Welch’s Never Felt Better offered experimental sounds. International artists like Ganavya (Pasayadan), Olamidé with Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young Jonn (99), Rosalía (Sexo, Violencia y Llantas), and Jason Isbell were included, along with Lil Naay & Myke Towers, Stacey Kent, Kacy Hill, Roe, Alex Warren, Khamari, Drake, Xavi & Manuel Turizo, and Obongjayar.