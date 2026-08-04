Politics
PDP's Magara urges opposition to unite behind one candidate for 2027
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Magara said Kenyans are increasingly demanding a common front capable of offering an alternative to the current administration.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Magara said Kenyans are increasingly demanding a common front capable of offering an alternative to the current administration.
Omingo, speaking to journalists, said the chaos witnessed in the area was instigated by actors linked to the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).