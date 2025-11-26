Health and Wellness
KNH refutes social media claims, confirms radiotherapy services fully operational
In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, KNH sought to calm growing concerns among cancer patients and their families.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, KNH sought to calm growing concerns among cancer patients and their families.
The hospital’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr William Sigilai, confirmed the machine is out of service but said efforts are underway to minimize the impact on patients.