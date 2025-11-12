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From handshake to 2027: Onsarigo on Raila’s vision and ODM’s path
During an interview with Radio Generation, the former press secretary described Raila Odinga as a leader who had matured over time.
During an interview with Radio Generation, the former press secretary described Raila Odinga as a leader who had matured over time.
Onsaringo, speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Wednesday, said life around Raila’s campaigns was intense, layered with strategy, emotion, and a sense of constant rebuilding after every disputed election.