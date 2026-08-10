Sports
Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
Wakhu topped a field of 50 players to claim the title, continuing his strong form this season. The Golf Park player is currently fifth in the Order of Merit standings with 1,800 points.