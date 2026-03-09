Global Affairs
Explosion at US embassy in Oslo may have been terrorism - Norway police
The embassy in the Norwegian capital sustained minor damage after the blast in the early hours of Sunday - but no-one was injured.
The embassy in the Norwegian capital sustained minor damage after the blast in the early hours of Sunday - but no-one was injured.
The blast comes at a time of heightened security for US embassies and consulates around the world as Israel and the United States conduct a rapidly escalating bombing campaign against Iran.
Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Steeplechase specialist Faith Cherotich were winners in Oslo as they shone in the face of absolute competition.