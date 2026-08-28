Duale: Africa must take charge of its health data
The proposed system would bring together information collected from hospitals, laboratories, disease monitoring programmes and other health sources across the continent.
The proposed system would bring together information collected from hospitals, laboratories, disease monitoring programmes and other health sources across the continent.
According to the World Health Organization,20,000 of the 70,000 doses will be used in a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess whether Ervebo can protect against Bundibugyo virus disease. The remaining 50,000 doses will be administered to frontline workers.
The death toll has surpassed the 2,299 fatalities recorded during the 2018-2020 outbreak, which was previously the country’s worst Ebola epidemic.
The confirmed case marks Uganda's latest encounter with Marburg virus disease, which has affected the country on several occasions over the years.