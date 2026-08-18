Health and Wellness
Cholera outbreak kills 28, infects more than 1,000 in northern Cameroon
Health workers are also taking the response into communities, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns aimed at limiting the spread of the disease
Health workers are also taking the response into communities, conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns aimed at limiting the spread of the disease
Samuel Oyola, a senior scientist and head of genomic science at the International Livestock Research Institute, received the $1.45 million grant to lead the project, which seeks to strengthen public health surveillance using advanced data analysis tools.
The study, carried out through the Diagnostics for Universal Health Coverage Tracker, evaluated the capacity of counties to access diagnostic tools vital for health planning and outbreak response.