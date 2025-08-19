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PBB warns against off-label use of Ozempic for weight loss
The Board said while the medication is approved for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, unsupervised use for slimming purposes carries serious health risks
The Board said while the medication is approved for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, unsupervised use for slimming purposes carries serious health risks
Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni confirmed the probe on Thursday and said the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) is handling the matter following concerns from medical experts.