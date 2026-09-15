Technology
EU plans tougher online rules for children under 15
The proposed legislation would establish a bloc-wide minimum age of 15 for children to open an independent account
The proposed legislation would establish a bloc-wide minimum age of 15 for children to open an independent account
In a consumer advisory released on Wednesday, the Board noted that children will have increased access to television, online streaming platforms, and other digital content, making them more vulnerable to harmful or age-inappropriate material.