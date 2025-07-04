Global Affairs
National parks to cost more foreigners under Trump’s new order
In addition to the fee changes, the president used the same order to cancel a previous directive issued in 2017 by former president Barack Obama.
In addition to the fee changes, the president used the same order to cancel a previous directive issued in 2017 by former president Barack Obama.
The corridor is expected to pass through the former Sheep and Goat Research Facility land and a Kenya Pipeline Corporation wayleave before entering East African Portland Cement (EAPC) land.