Sports
Kenya MPs win darts title at 15th EALA Games in Kampala
Kenya’s success was led by Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.
Kenya’s success was led by Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.
Kenya’s parliamentary team topped the athletics medal table at the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kampala, winning 6 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals at Nelson Mandela Stadium.
Kenya, which lost its opening East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games match to Uganda last week, recovered strongly despite a slow start.