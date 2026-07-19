News
Kenya Airways cancels New York-Nairobi flight due to severe weather
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier said the decision to cancel the flight was made to prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft.
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier said the decision to cancel the flight was made to prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the corporation cautioned passengers to remain vigilant against fraudsters who are impersonating its official booking platforms to trick unsuspecting customers into making payments through unauthorized channels.