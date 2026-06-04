Kenya targets higher coffee yields and stronger SACCO protections in new plan
PS Kilemi outlined that the government had sought to improve transparency in the coffee value chain by separating responsibilities among regulatory agencies
PS Kilemi outlined that the government had sought to improve transparency in the coffee value chain by separating responsibilities among regulatory agencies
The Bill is designed to replace the current Co-operative Societies Act and align the sector with the 2010 Constitution and devolution
The lifting of the suspension takes effect immediately, allowing new SACCOs to seek registration once they satisfy a set of enhanced requirements introduced to strengthen sustainability and governance standards
The State Department for Cooperatives says it needs Sh15.28 billion for 2026/27, but the National Treasury allocated Sh6.98 billion, leaving an Sh8.3 billion gap. PS Patrick Kilemi warned this may slow cooperative and coffee programmes.
The Special Funds Accounts Committee has given the department two weeks to provide all pending audit documents to the Office of the Auditor-General.