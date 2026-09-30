Business
Former CBK governor proposes new benefit for mobile money customers
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
Njoroge, who served as the ninth governor of CBK, was speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, as he reflected on the challenges he faced during his tenure. He returned to Kenya after spending about 20 years at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), having previously worked at the Ministry of Finance. His appointment brought him back to a country he said had changed considerably during his long absence.