Governor Ntutu urges patience as Mau evictees seek compensation
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
Ntutu said about 300 affected families, mainly from Melelo Ward, should use established government channels as authorities review complaints over the compensation list.
The arrangements include a Nairobi church mass on Wednesday, Kipsigis overnight vigils on Thursday, and a joint final rite at Emurua Dikir Primary School on Friday, March 6, 2026, after which families will proceed with burials at their respective homes.
During a Senate County Public Accounts Committee session on Tuesday, chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, it emerged that the county administration cannot access the back-end of the revenue platform run by Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS) Limited.
Both the Controller and the Senate have made it clear that bursary issuance is not a devolved function and should be managed by the national government.