KCB Bank partners with Mastercard to expand Shariah-compliant banking
The bank has launched the Sahl Card, which enables customers to make everyday purchases while accessing a range of lifestyle and travel benefits.
The bank has launched the Sahl Card, which enables customers to make everyday purchases while accessing a range of lifestyle and travel benefits.
The lender also screened Sh587.9 billion in transactions under its Environmental and Social Due Diligence framework across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, helping it surpass its target of allocating 25% of total lending to green projects, reaching 25.84% in 2025, up from 21.6% in 2024.
Non-interest income dropped 10.1 percent to Sh45.09 billion, largely because foreign exchange trading earnings fell 40.1 percent to Sh8.24 billion from Sh13.76 billion. The bank noted that digital channels helped shield non-funded income, which faced pressure from declining fees and commissions in the Democratic Republic of Congo following branch closures.