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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Paul Russo

KCB profit rises to Sh46 billion despite market challenges
Business

KCB profit rises to Sh46 billion despite market challenges

Non-interest income dropped 10.1 percent to Sh45.09 billion, largely because foreign exchange trading earnings fell 40.1 percent to Sh8.24 billion from Sh13.76 billion. The bank noted that digital channels helped shield non-funded income, which faced pressure from declining fees and commissions in the Democratic Republic of Congo following branch closures.

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