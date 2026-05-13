News
PCK posts Sh488 million profit after long-running rent dispute is resolved
At the centre of the turnaround is Sh1.54 billion in rent arrears owed by Huduma Kenya for occupying PCK premises between 2013 and 2015.
At the centre of the turnaround is Sh1.54 billion in rent arrears owed by Huduma Kenya for occupying PCK premises between 2013 and 2015.
The move comes as Posta faces declining local use, challenged by digital communication and competition from private courier services. Upcountry matatu saccos have also increasingly handled parcel delivery, acting as informal couriers alongside commuter services.