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Treasury orders release of pension arrears for 7,000 retirees
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the decision follows extensive discussions aimed at resolving the impasse that had left thousands of retirees financially strained.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the decision follows extensive discussions aimed at resolving the impasse that had left thousands of retirees financially strained.
During the weekend session with the taskforce, Committee Chairperson and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi stressed the need for a complete account from every devolved unit. He said this would allow the team to produce a final report that covers all counties, especially those with the heaviest backlogs.