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Radio Generation Kenya

pension arrears

Sh85bn county pension arrears: What you need to know now
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Sh85bn county pension arrears: What you need to know now

During the weekend session with the taskforce, Committee Chairperson and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi stressed the need for a complete account from every devolved unit. He said this would allow the team to produce a final report that covers all counties, especially those with the heaviest backlogs.

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