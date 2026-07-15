Business
How fuel will retail in major towns after EPRA retains pump prices
Under the new review, motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh214.03 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.
Under the new review, motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh214.03 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.
Part of the intervention also involved a tax decision reached with Parliament, where Value Added Tax on petroleum products was reduced from 16 per cent to 8 per cent to reduce the cost burden on households and businesses.