Health and Wellness
Pharmacy Board warns Kenyans over suspected fake medicines
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
The Board advised consumers to check a medicine’s packaging, colour, spelling and product name, particularly when it appears different from one they regularly use
Speaking at the event, Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Chairperson Dr. John M. Munyu said the growing challenge cannot be addressed by one institution alone, stressing the need for coordinated efforts across different sectors.