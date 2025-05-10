Crime
Police link Aroko to MP Were's murder plot after meetings, threats
Aroko will remain in police custody for seven days as detectives pursue leads linking him to the assassination plot.
Aroko will remain in police custody for seven days as detectives pursue leads linking him to the assassination plot.
This comes as police seek additional time to detain them for ongoing investigations into the killing.
The businessman also indicated that his arrest had a direct connection to the burial of the late MP.
The DCI described Aroko as a person of interest in the ongoing murder investigation and warned that his compliance with the summons is not optional.