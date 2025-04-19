Sports
Gasly leads Norris in practice for Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.
It was a first home win of sorts for McLaren, whose majority shareholders are from the Gulf State.
Max Verstappen will start down in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton starting ninth.