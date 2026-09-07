Global Affairs
Somalia calls for action as piracy resurges
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday that the government strongly condemned the renewed piracy threat.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement on Sunday that the government strongly condemned the renewed piracy threat.
The proposal is contained in the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which seeks to place the country’s intellectual property laws under one framework.
If confirmed, this would be the first Somali piracy attack against a merchant ship since May 2024, raising risks for critical energy and goods transported through the region, maritime sources said.