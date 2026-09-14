Why Kigali is known for clean streets and green spaces
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki stressed that the blue economy should be anchored on sustainability rather than exploitation
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, he says improved recycling systems, better waste separation, and stronger infrastructure are needed to address plastic pollution in Kenya’s cities.
The UN warns plastics generated 1.8 billion tonnes of emissions in 2019, with production set to triple by 2060, as 193 Member States negotiate a binding treaty to end plastic pollution.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Njau said plastics have become an unavoidable part of modern life—found in cars, household items and even eyeglasses—but poor design and restrictive manufacturer rules are driving unnecessary waste.