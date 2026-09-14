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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Plastic pollution

Why plastic redesign, not just recycling, matters for waste
News

Why plastic redesign, not just recycling, matters for waste

Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Njau said plastics have become an unavoidable part of modern life—found in cars, household items and even eyeglasses—but poor design and restrictive manufacturer rules are driving unnecessary waste.

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