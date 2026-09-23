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Dr Victoria Mutiso murder: Suspects ordered to appear for plea on September 29
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
A prison officer appearing before Justice Muteti told the court that Rose and Angela had refused to participate in the proceedings through a virtual link.
Sixteen of the suspects are alleged to have participated in burning down Makongeni Police Station in Thika, while the other six are linked to the torching of Matuu Police Station in Machakos County.