Health and Wellness
Police fire tear gas as Nanyuki protests escalate over Ebola facility plan at Laikipia Air Base
Residents opposed the project amid legal disputes and safety concerns, while businesses shut down and parts of town were deserted
Residents opposed the project amid legal disputes and safety concerns, while businesses shut down and parts of town were deserted
The operation highlights the increasing focus by Kenyan authorities on tackling cybercrime and related technological offenses.