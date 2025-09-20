IN PICTURES: Police FC vs Mogadishu CC
Kenya's Police FC win their CAF Champions League match against Somalia's Mogadishu City Club. The Kenyans side won the match 3-1.
Kenya's Police FC win their CAF Champions League match against Somalia's Mogadishu City Club. The Kenyans side won the match 3-1.
FKF President Hussein Mohammed handed the trophy to Police Captain David Cheche Ochieng, the experienced defender, then proceeded to hoist the trophy infront of a jubilant Police squad and staff.
With just two matches left to play this season, Police have amassed 61 points.
Toha, who was close to leaving Police during the January transfer window, is expected to leave the club this off-season upon the expiry of his contract, which Police will not renew.
The cops were forced to come from behind to secure the win.
Kenya Police will take on KCB in the highlight match of the day in Murang'a.
With Seven rounds of matches left to play after today's round of fixtures, Tusker know a win over bottom place City Stars will count double in the context of the title race.