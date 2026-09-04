Nairobi
Police Reforms: Ruto highlights salary review, new stations and digital services
The reforms come as the National Police Service continues to face demands for more officers, improved infrastructure and modern equipment
The reforms come as the National Police Service continues to face demands for more officers, improved infrastructure and modern equipment
The Report's mandate was to examine the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational barriers affecting the three services and recommend reforms to improve welfare, accountability and service delivery
Former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero has been appointed to lead the new formation.
Speaking on Thursday on Radio Regeneration, he said the sovereign must push institutions to act and demand personal responsibility from public officials.