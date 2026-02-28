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IEBC to add 9,000 polling stations ahead of 2027 polls
The expansion is aimed at ensuring no polling station exceeds the statutory limit of 700 voters and making the voting process more accessible across the country.
The expansion is aimed at ensuring no polling station exceeds the statutory limit of 700 voters and making the voting process more accessible across the country.
Midday figures released by the agency showed that by 1.00 p.m., voter participation across the four by-election locations had reached 45.74 per cent of the registered voters.