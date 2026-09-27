Business
Lamu Port receives heavy machinery for Dangote refinery project
MV Da Yang docked at the port on Saturday carrying 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery to be used in the development of the Sh2.2 trillion refinery.
MV Da Yang docked at the port on Saturday carrying 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery to be used in the development of the Sh2.2 trillion refinery.
In a port position update dated December 16, 2025, KPA said the vessels scheduled to call at Mombasa include 29 container ships, 15 conventional cargo vessels, eight car carriers, and one oil tanker.