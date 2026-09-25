Business
Dangote backs $660M Ethiopia-Djibouti fuel pipeline
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The report urges governments to strengthen climate adaptation to reduce economic losses and safeguard critical transport infrastructure from future climate shocks