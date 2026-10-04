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17 Catholic pilgrims killed in Salama crash to undergo postmortem
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The 17 victims were Catholic pilgrims travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for National Prayer Day when the accident occurred in the Salama area.
The team, led by government pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge, determined that the mortuary at Kericho County Hospital does not have the facilities needed to handle the examinations of the 32 bodies recovered from mass graves.