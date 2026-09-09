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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

poverty

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education
Exclusives

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital

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Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation
Politics

Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation

Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.

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Lucy Afandi lands key Vatican role after Pope Leo XIV appointment
Global Affairs

Lucy Afandi lands key Vatican role after Pope Leo XIV appointment

The Vatican’s dicasteries are major departments, each handling a specific area of the Church’s activities. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is responsible for a wide range of issues, including poverty, migration, healthcare, environmental protection, humanitarian assistance and human development.

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