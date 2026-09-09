Joblessness, poverty named Kenya’s biggest problems in new TIFA survey
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.
The Vatican’s dicasteries are major departments, each handling a specific area of the Church’s activities. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is responsible for a wide range of issues, including poverty, migration, healthcare, environmental protection, humanitarian assistance and human development.
Speaking in Johannesburg during the Pan-African Parliament session on Monday, Ramaphosa said issues such as poverty, conflict, poor governance and lack of opportunities must be addressed to reduce forced migration.
In its July 2026 Kenya Economic Update, the bank says the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has affected Kenya through rising global oil prices, trade disruptions and growing uncertainty, all of which have weighed on economic activity.
The organisation says expanding infrastructure, improving digital connectivity and creating greater economic opportunities in rural areas will strengthen resilience and support sustainable development
Globally, 118 million children experience three or more severe deprivations, while 17 million endure four or more. The most common challenge is access to sanitation, with 65 per cent of children in low-income countries lacking toilets, compared with 26 per cent in lower-middle-income countries and 11 per cent in upper-middle-income nations.
Koni accused MPs of selling out to the executive and failing to hold it accountable, contrasting the current state of affairs with past administrations under Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta