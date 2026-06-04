News
Co-operatives Bill targets Governance reforms and stronger SACCO oversight
The Bill is designed to replace the current Co-operative Societies Act and align the sector with the 2010 Constitution and devolution
The Bill is designed to replace the current Co-operative Societies Act and align the sector with the 2010 Constitution and devolution
Under the new law, counties will receive funds for key areas such as doctors’ salary arrears, the Community Health Promoters programme, and the construction of new county headquarters.