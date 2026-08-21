2027 Election
IEBC sets February 10, 2027 deadline for public officers eyeing elective seats
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
Mugachia said restoring the rule of law would be the cornerstone of his administration, describing it as the foundation upon which economic recovery and democratic governance would be built