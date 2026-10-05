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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Presidential election 2027

Maraga takes Ukatiba Caravan to US ahead of 2027
Politics

Maraga takes Ukatiba Caravan to US ahead of 2027

The tour comes after Maraga completed a nationwide Ukatiba Caravan that reached 43 counties between February and April. The former Chief Justice used the tour to engage Kenyans on the state of the country and hold discussions on governance, constitutionalism and the future of democracy.

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