Politics
Wanga dismisses Sifuna’s 2027 bid, warns opposition unity is a ‘mirage’
Speaking in an interview on Hot 96 FM on Sunday, Wanga said the opposition was unlikely to agree on a single candidate ahead of the election.
Speaking in an interview on Hot 96 FM on Sunday, Wanga said the opposition was unlikely to agree on a single candidate ahead of the election.
The tour comes after Maraga completed a nationwide Ukatiba Caravan that reached 43 counties between February and April. The former Chief Justice used the tour to engage Kenyans on the state of the country and hold discussions on governance, constitutionalism and the future of democracy.