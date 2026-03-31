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Competition Authority of Kenya raids six mattress firms over suspected price-fixing cartel
The regulator says the probe aims to protect consumers, noting that mattresses are essential goods used by millions of households across the country.
The regulator says the probe aims to protect consumers, noting that mattresses are essential goods used by millions of households across the country.
Trump has for years defended his wide trade levies, saying they would not raise prices for Americans and arguing that affordability was a “new word” and a “con job” by Democrats