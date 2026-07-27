Global Affairs
Berlin Pride attacker killed during police operation
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
Officers opened fire when Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese heritage, rushed at them with a knife in Spandau, a western borough of Berlin.
Ruto insisted that any attack on police stations or security officers would be treated as an act of war against the state and would not be tolerated.