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No surprises in Sh4.84 trillion budget, says PS Kiptoo
His remarks come against the backdrop of growing public attention on the budget, particularly after heated debate over tax-related proposals and concerns about the rising cost of living.
His remarks come against the backdrop of growing public attention on the budget, particularly after heated debate over tax-related proposals and concerns about the rising cost of living.
MPs expressed doubts over the realism of revenue forecasts and raised concerns about gaps in tax collection systems.