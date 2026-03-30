Business
Family Bank FY2025 profit jumps 55% as assets hit Sh208.7bn
The lender also recorded solid balance sheet expansion, with total assets growing 23.8% to Sh208.69 billion and customer deposits rising 19.9% to Sh151.88 billion.
The lender also recorded solid balance sheet expansion, with total assets growing 23.8% to Sh208.69 billion and customer deposits rising 19.9% to Sh151.88 billion.
Total operating income grew 13.6% to Sh46.69 billion, while profit before tax increased 20.5% to Sh13.40 billion, compared with a 24.2% rise to Sh11.2 billion in 2024. The performance highlights a stronger earnings trend after a year of modest growth.