Business
Kenya Power puts 6,000 union workers on new performance system
The move follows more than 20 years of talks between Kenya Power management and employees represented by the Kenya Electrical Traders and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU).
The move follows more than 20 years of talks between Kenya Power management and employees represented by the Kenya Electrical Traders and Allied Workers Union (KETAWU).
The company says the new framework will strengthen accountability, improve productivity and enhance service delivery as its customer base continues to expand.