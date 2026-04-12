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KWS warns Thika residents against eating hyena meat after fleeing with carcass
The animal was reportedly surrounded, killed, and butchered by residents before response teams arrived, with some individuals fleeing with parts of the carcass.
The animal was reportedly surrounded, killed, and butchered by residents before response teams arrived, with some individuals fleeing with parts of the carcass.
Kenya’s medical regulator has condemned unverified faith healing claims for HIV, cancer and other serious illnesses in Nakuru, warning patients not to abandon treatment as investigations and possible sanctions proceed.