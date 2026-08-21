IEBC sets February 10, 2027 deadline for public officers eyeing elective seats
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
The Commission has also given political parties several deadlines to complete preparations for their nominations and participation in the election.
The move, announced on April 1, 2026, ensures that services rendered to eligible POMSF beneficiaries are administered in line with the approved tariffs and guidelines, which are now fully integrated into the SHA claims system.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi outlined the proposals, saying the changes followed discussions with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Public Service Commission.
Each declaration must cover an officer’s income, assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouse and dependent children under 18 years. Officers must also include any “material change” as defined in Section 31(4) of the Act, which refers to significant variations affecting declared assets or income.