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Police arrest 37 over Homa Bay rally violence as investigations intensify
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
In a statement issued on August 17, 2026, the NPS said security deployment for the Homa Bay rally was coordinated by the Nyanza Regional Police Commander based on the nature and anticipated requirements of the event.