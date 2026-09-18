Nairobi
Ruto to new GSU officers: Stay neutral, protect rights, use force wisely
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
The President told the officers that their work would at times demand that they place themselves between members of the public and people posing a danger.
Abdullahi argued that the events in Homa Bay raised concerns about the effectiveness of the country’s current security leadership and called for decisive changes to prevent similar incidents during the election period