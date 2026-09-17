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Radio Generation Kenya

public perception

Government plans Sh100 million annual spend on influencers to boost its image
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Government plans Sh100 million annual spend on influencers to boost its image

Kenya’s social media influencer market is among the most active in Africa, with advertisers reportedly spending Sh645 million on influencer campaigns in 2025, according to Statista. While this marks the first time the government has formally allocated funds for influencer engagement, using online personalities to shape public opinion is not a new practice.

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