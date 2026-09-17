Onyonka: State resources giving Ruto advantage in 2027 mobilisation
Onyonka’s comments came as Ruto continued his multi-day tour of Nyanza, covering Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay in September.
Onyonka’s comments came as Ruto continued his multi-day tour of Nyanza, covering Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay in September.
The findings were unveiled during the release of the CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 at Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, with the report offering a citizen-based assessment of Members of Parliament, Senators and Women Representatives across the country.
Kenya’s social media influencer market is among the most active in Africa, with advertisers reportedly spending Sh645 million on influencer campaigns in 2025, according to Statista. While this marks the first time the government has formally allocated funds for influencer engagement, using online personalities to shape public opinion is not a new practice.