Africa
Nigeria anti-graft agency turns on its own as 40 staff are sacked
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Ola Olukoyede made the disclosure while reviewing the agency’s work since he assumed office in October 2023.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Ola Olukoyede made the disclosure while reviewing the agency’s work since he assumed office in October 2023.
The Auditor-General’s audit findings presented to the National Assembly’s SFAC cite NETFUND for payroll irregularities linked to the one-third basic pay rule, alleged gaps in mandatory public procurement levy compliance and issues compared with its approved staff establishment for 2024/2025.