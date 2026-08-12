Counties
CoB blames governors as county salary crisis hits more than 35 counties
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the delays were largely caused by counties failing to submit their budgets within the required timelines.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the delays were largely caused by counties failing to submit their budgets within the required timelines.
The committee reviewed progress on the reform agenda, guided by a four-pillar framework emphasizing Institutional Capacity Development, Operational Preparedness and Logistical Capacity, Oversight and Accountability, and Human Resource Management and Development.