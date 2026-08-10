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UAE-based Kenyans urged to register for mobile consular services
The initiative is part of the department’s mandate to promote and safeguard the welfare of Kenyans living outside the country
The initiative is part of the department’s mandate to promote and safeguard the welfare of Kenyans living outside the country
The expansion makes Makueni the 21st Huduma Centre nationwide to implement the extended-hours programme, an initiative by Huduma Kenya aimed at improving access to government services for farmers, traders, workers and other residents whose daytime commitments often make it difficult to visit public offices during regular operating hours